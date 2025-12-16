Cold Wave Tightens Grip On Bihar, IMD Issues Seven-Day Alert

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 16 (IANS) The cold wave has intensified across several districts of Bihar, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an alert for the state for the next seven days.

According to the IMD, both daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to fall further in the coming days. After December 22, parts of Bihar may experience severe cold wave conditions, which are likely to disrupt normal life.

The Patna Meteorological Centre said the prevailing weather pattern is expected to persist, with cold conditions being felt most acutely during the morning and evening hours. While daytime temperatures may remain relatively mild, the overall chill is set to intensify. People have been advised to exercise caution, especially during early morning hours, and plan outdoor activities in view of the changing weather.

As per the forecast, moderate to dense fog is likely during the night and morning hours today and tomorrow in several districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Rohtas, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Jamui, Banka and Bhagalpur. The impact of fog and cold is expected to be more pronounced in South Bihar, where such conditions may persist for longer durations.

The Meteorological Department has also warned of dense fog accompanied by biting cold in many districts, including Patna, during mornings and evenings. Though sunshine may appear briefly during the day, it is unlikely to provide significant relief.

The IMD said that after December 22, some districts may witness 'cold day' conditions, when maximum temperatures remain markedly below normal. Minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius in districts such as Saran, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Gaya, East Champaran and Sitamarhi.

Elderly people, children and other vulnerable groups have been advised to take special precautions. Dry weather is expected to prevail across most parts of the state, though winds of up to 30 km per hour are likely over the next two days in districts including Buxar, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Rohtas and Aurangabad.

No major change in temperatures is expected over the next three days. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures may range between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius.