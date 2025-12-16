Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity Observe National Energy Conservation Day With Students In Mumbai (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Adani Foundation, supported by Adani Electricity, recently observed National Energy Conservation Day with students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools in Mumbai.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Project 'Utthan', Adani Foundation, and Adani Electricity celebrated the day on December 14 with students engaging in several educational and fun activities.

“A massive success for National Energy Conservation Day! Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation's CSR project, 'Utthan' (aimed at enhancing learning outcomes in BMC schools across Mumbai), in collaboration with BMC and the dedication of BMC school teachers and Utthan Sahayaks, engaged students in vital energy awareness,” according to an official statement.

“From the fun 'Switch Off Game' and innovative science models to the Energy Pledge, this partnership is actively fostering a culture of energy efficiency among the younger generation,” it added.

A variety of interactive and educational activities were conducted under the guidance of BMC school teachers and Utthan Sahayak's throughout the day to drive home essential energy-saving concepts.

These included interactive games like an "Ice Breaker Activity" and a fun "Switch Off Game" (similar to Red-Green Light).

The Adani Electricity team spearheaded a short talk, using real-life examples to illustrate the importance of energy conservation and the benefits of adopting energy-saving habits.

The students participated in a poster-making competition on the theme: "Energy Conservation for a Greener Planet", while teachers performed an energy conservation skit or role play.

Further, a dedicated exhibition showcased innovative student-made models focused on energy conservation, including solar energy models, wind energy demonstrations, biogas plant models, and comparisons of energy-efficient appliances (LED vs. CFL).

The students also took a solemn energy pledge to adopt energy-saving habits at home and school.

Since 2021, Project Utthan has been successfully run under a public-private partnership between BMC, Adani Foundation, and Adani Electricity, focusing on fundamentally enhancing the quality and learning outcomes in BMC schools across Mumbai.

The project prioritises strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) for primary students. This is achieved through activity-based learning, the creation of robust learning resources like reading corners, and targeted, personalised support provided by dedicated Utthan Sahayaks who work alongside BMC teachers to ensure student retention and academic improvement.

It has made significant strides in transforming foundational learning across BMC schools across Mumbai. The initiative has already shown measurable improvements in learning outcomes, student engagement, and the creation of more joyful, inclusive classrooms. The initiative also fosters holistic development by empowering teachers and engaging the community.

Beyond academic metrics, Project Utthan aims to fundamentally transform Mumbai's public education system by building strong foundational learning environments.

The initiative is strategically aligned to improve the city's performance in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2027-28, with a focus on ensuring that no child is left behind in acquiring essential literacy and numeracy skills.