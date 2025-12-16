Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AB KN Energies Financial Information Reporting Dates In 2026


2025-12-16 02:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB KN Energies (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2026 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information
26 February 2026 Interim financial information for the 12 months of 2025
26 February 2026 Investors event
2 April 2026 Audited financial statements for the year 2025
21 May 2026 Interim financial information for the 3 months of 2026
20 August 2026 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2026
20 August 2026 Investors event
19 November 2026 Interim financial information for the 9 months of 2026


On 30 April 2026, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


MENAFN16122025004107003653ID1110485827



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search