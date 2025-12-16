403
AB KN Energies Financial Information Reporting Dates In 2026
|Date
|Reporting information
|26 February 2026
|Interim financial information for the 12 months of 2025
|26 February 2026
|Investors event
|2 April 2026
|Audited financial statements for the year 2025
|21 May 2026
|Interim financial information for the 3 months of 2026
|20 August 2026
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2026
|20 August 2026
|Investors event
|19 November 2026
|Interim financial information for the 9 months of 2026
On 30 April 2026, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772
