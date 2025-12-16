Q2 2025 Dividend Exchange Rate

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announced on August 11, a dividend in respect of the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 in the amount of 29 cents per share (the“Q2 2025 Dividend”.) The Company will pay the Q2 2025 Dividend on December 31, 2025, to those shareholders on the register on December 1, 2025.

The Company announces that shareholders who have elected to receive their dividends in GBP sterling will receive an equivalent dividend payment of 21.634 pence per share, based on the December 12, 2025 exchange rate of GBP 0.74599 =US $1.00.

For further information, please contact: