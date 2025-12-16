403
Justo Acquihires Hustlewin To Boost Pune Operations Adds 20+ Crore Annual Revenue Visibility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 16th December 2025: Justo RealFintech Limited, a tech enabled mandate-driven real estate sales, marketing and execution platform, has announced the strategic acquihire of Pune-based Hustlewin. Established in 2022, Hustlewin has rapidly emerged as one of Pune's fastest-growing execution platforms, with a track record of 1,000+ flats sold, INR 900+ crore in cumulative sales value, and over 10 lakh sq. ft. of area sold across PMC and PCMC. The integration brings Hustlewin's on-ground strengths into Justo's consolidated delivery framework and is expected to add upwards of INR 20 crore in annual revenue to Justo, starting from FY27.
As part of the acquihire, 25 of Hustlewin's top-performing sales, marketing and execution professionals will come onboard, further strengthening Justo's presence across Pune and adjoining micro-markets. The transition also enables Justo to take over the execution of four ongoing residential projects in Pune, along with a strong pipeline of upcoming mandates to be executed.
Pushpendra Rathore, CEO & Managing Director of Hustlewin and a well-recognised real estate sales leader, experienced in Pune's residential and commercial markets joins Justo as an additional Market Head - Pune & Emerging Markets. With leadership stints at 99acres and Relation Realtech, he has contributed to the execution of more than 50 projects across Pune's prime micro-markets.
Reporting to Nitin Pardeshi, Director - Sales & Marketing, Justo, Pushpendra will work alongside other Market Heads Sandeep Kulkarni and Vishal Thigaley. As Justo scales across Pune, Nagpur, Raipur and Indore, he will eventually lead a team of over 80 members, within Justo's overall 350+ strong Pune-based workforce.
Pushpamitra Das, Founder & CMD, Justo RealFintech Limited., said "This acquihire enhances our execution capability in a market that is strategically vital for us. Hustlewin's on-ground expertise and micro-market understanding add meaningful strength to our platform. With Pushpendra coming on board, we are creating a more integrated, scalable engine for our mandate-led growth. We are also actively exploring similar opportunities to further strengthen and expand our presence in Mumbai and Pune."
Pushpendra Rathore added, "I am delighted to be part of the Justo family. This integration brings together Hustlewin's entrepreneurial execution strengths with Justo's institutional scale and technology framework. Our immediate priority is to drive consistent sales momentum, stronger developer partnerships and growth to new markets."
The acquihire significantly bolsters Justo's execution capability by bringing together seasoned on-ground leadership, strong developer relationships, and a proven mandate delivery framework. With the addition of projects taken over, active mandates, and a healthy forward pipeline, this incremental mandate portfolio adds an annualised business potential of nearly INR 800-1,000 crore, strengthening revenue visibility alongside Justo's existing business volume of approximately INR 2,000 crore.
