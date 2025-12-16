UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Upholding Palestinians' Right To Self-Determination

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Dec. 16 (Petra)-- The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Monday evening affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.The resolution was supported by 164 countries, opposed by eight: Israel, the United States, Micronesia, Argentina, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Palau, and Nauru, while nine countries abstained: Ecuador, Togo, Tonga, Panama, Fiji, Cameroon, the Marshall Islands, Samoa, and South Sudan.Under the text of the resolution, the General Assembly reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent Palestinian state. It also urged all states, UN bodies, and specialized agencies to continue supporting and assisting the Palestinian people in achieving their right to self-determination as soon as possible.