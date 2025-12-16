EU Lifts Curtain On Green, Digital Projects In Tajikistan Via Global Gateway (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Union is preparing a series of major green economy and digital transformation initiatives in Tajikistan under the Global Gateway framework, a European Commission spokesperson told Trend.

"The EU's Global Gateway initiative aims to strengthen sustainable connectivity and infrastructure worldwide. In Central Asia, and specifically in Tajikistan, our cooperation focuses on four priority areas: water/energy/climate, transport, digital connectivity, and critical raw materials," the spokesperson said.

The Commission emphasized that water and energy continue to be fundamental pillars of its partnership with Tajikistan. Through the regional Team Europe Initiative on Energy, Water, and Climate Change, the EU supports vital sector reforms and key investments in both the water and energy domains. Notably, this includes planned involvement in the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant, a flagship project poised to significantly enhance Tajikistan's renewable energy capacity.

Furthermore, the Commission provided insights into upcoming digital initiatives, highlighting the perspectives on joint digitalization efforts.

"Regarding digitalization, we are advancing under the dedicated Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity, beginning with capacity-building activities. Additionally, we are preparing for the deployment of satellite ground stations, aimed at improving digital access in remote areas across the region. Tajikistan has shown interest in this initiative, and we anticipate that the country will benefit from this support in the near future," the spokesperson said.