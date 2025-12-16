Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.7, or 1.1%, on December 15 from the previous level, coming in at $63.73 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.69, or 1.11%, to $61.67 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $1.26, or 3.65%, to $33.25 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $0.69, or 1.11%, to $61.4 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.