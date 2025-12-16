Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts 8Th Congress Of Trade Union Confederation

2025-12-16 02:06:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16.​ The 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The congress will feature delivery of speeches by foreign guests and representatives of the social partners of the ATUC, and reports.

The event also schedules speeches by representatives of the ATUC member organizations, discussion of issues on the agenda, and adoption of decisions.

Will be updated

Trend News Agency

