Zelensky On Outcome Of Berlin Negotiations: Ukraine Preparing Five Documents

The head of state announced this while answering questions from journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We held three or four rounds of negotiations between us, and some rounds were held on the sidelines of this summit between our teams, without me. The agreement is important-we are counting on five documents. Some of them concern security guarantee,” Zelensky said.

He noted that there is an agreement that these guarantees will be approved by the United States Congress and will contain guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.

"The second issue is that we are talking seriously about reconstruction-about money, about creating a special fund, and about what we are counting on. Today, for the first time, I raised an issue that I believe is very important. It concerns our displaced persons who have lost their homes. This involves a lot of money, tens of billions of dollars - we estimate about 70-80 billion," the president said.

According to him, support for families who have lost a hero was also discussed. "I believe that any soldier who died in the war is a hero to us. It is very difficult for us to bear this financial responsibility, although it is a source of pride, but it is indeed a serious burden. We will pay for all of this. It is our moral duty, first and foremost, our duty. And I would like there to be financial support for this program as well. Even without external support, we will do it, but this process can be accelerated," said the head of state.

In the context of recovery, he also mentioned infrastructure projects – the restoration of energy, schools, universities, and much more.

Zelensky also noted that while a detailed recovery plan is not yet ready, the parties are“very close to strong security guarantees.”

"Well, we have approached the more difficult points of our 20-point framework agreement, and we will move forward. I believe that we have steps to take here. They are not easy, but they are forward, not backward, and that is also important," Zelensky concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks in Berlin with an American delegation led by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Following the talks, Zelensky noted that the parties have different positions on the territorial issue, specifying that the American delegation voiced the position of the Russian Federation at these talks and did not make any demands on Ukraine.

