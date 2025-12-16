Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Breaks Out In High-Rise Building In Zaporizhzhia After Russian Drone Attack, Several People Injured

2025-12-16 02:06:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“In the early morning, the Russians attacked the regional center with a drone. The strike caused a fire in a high-rise building,” the post says.

Two people are known to have been injured: a man suffered shrapnel wounds and a woman was poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Rescue workers are working at the site of the strike.

Residents of the upper floors are being evacuated from the premises.

As reported by Ukrinform, six wounded remai in Zaporizhzhia hospitals after Sunday's attack on the city.

UkrinForm

