Russian Troops Lose Another 1,150 Soldiers And A Submarine In Day Of War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,421 (+9) tanks, 23,737 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 35,172 (+67) artillery systems, 1,570 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,261 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 432 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 91,219 (+442), cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+1), vehicles and tankers – 70,182 (+177), special equipment – 4,026 (+0).
The data is being verified.Read also: Invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery throughout day, one person killed
As reported by Ukrinform, in the port of Novorossiysk, Russia, the Security Service of Ukraine's Sub Sea Baby underwater drones blew up a Russian 636.3 Varshavianka-class submarine for the first time in histor. As a result of the explosion, the submarine suffered critical damage and was effectively put out of action.
