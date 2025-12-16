MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 11,421 (+9) tanks, 23,737 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 35,172 (+67) artillery systems, 1,570 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,261 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 432 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 91,219 (+442), cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+1), vehicles and tankers – 70,182 (+177), special equipment – 4,026 (+0).

The data is being verified.

Invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery throughout day, one person killed

As reported by Ukrinform, in the port of Novorossiysk, Russia, the Security Service of Ukraine's Sub Sea Baby underwater drones blew up a Russian 636.3 Varshavianka-class submarine for the first time in histor. As a result of the explosion, the submarine suffered critical damage and was effectively put out of action.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.