David Bowman

Tasmania is a superb natural laboratory for pyrogeography and fire science and has stimulated the seminal research into the ecology and evolution of landscape fire. My research is focused on the ecology, evolution, biogeography and management of fire. My research programs, involving national and international collaborators, use an assortment of techniques, including remote sensing and geographic information analyses, mathematical modelling, biological survey, epidemiology, and social inquiry.

