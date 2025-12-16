Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
David Bowman

David Bowman


2025-12-16 02:05:33
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Pyrogeography and Fire Science, University of Tasmania
Profile Articles Activity

Tasmania is a superb natural laboratory for pyrogeography and fire science and has stimulated the seminal research into the ecology and evolution of landscape fire. My research is focused on the ecology, evolution, biogeography and management of fire. My research programs, involving national and international collaborators, use an assortment of techniques, including remote sensing and geographic information analyses, mathematical modelling, biological survey, epidemiology, and social inquiry.

Experience
  • –present Adjunct professor, Archaeology and Natural History School of Culture, History and Language The Australian National University
Education
  • 2001 UTAS, Doctor of Science
Honours

ARC Laureate Fellow


The Conversation

MENAFN16122025000199003603ID1110485704



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search