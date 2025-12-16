Mouj: The Granny Who Held a Kashmir Town Together

By Aaqyb Ashraf

I remember the first time I entered her home. The air smelled faintly of simmering spices and dried rose petals tucked in the corner. Sunlight spilled through the latticed windows, casting warm patterns on the floor.

She walked across the room, folding a shawl and fixing a cushion. Her hands were steady, her eyes calm. She smiled at me, and the space felt safe, like it had been waiting for me.

People in Chadoora called her Mouj. In Kashmiri, the word means mother. It carries warmth, protection, and a sense of home.

Anyone who crossed her threshold seeking reassurance, guidance, or a moment of stillness left with a small piece of comfort.

Women arrived with questions tucked in their hearts. Men came seeking strength. Young people visited her often because she understood what they could not say. Children stayed close, sensing the tenderness she carried in her gaze.

Mouj rarely left her house. She did not attend gatherings or ask for recognition. But the world came to her.

Some called her a faith healer. She performed no rituals and claimed no special powers. Her strength lived in her attention, patience, and calm presence. People carried burdens to her that they had hidden for years. Sometimes she spoke. Sometimes she whispered prayers. And sometimes she simply sat, letting the silence in the room hold them.

Her presence reminded people that mercy exists, even when life feels unbearable.

Her days were simple. She cooked meals that nourished more than the body, kept her home tidy, and moved through life with a pride that did not need performance.

Long before the town awakened, she sat with her tasbeeh, whispering prayers for people who did not know she remembered them.

She prayed out of love, a devotion that carried each burden as her own.

Those who left her home carried a subtle change. Problems remained, but hearts felt lighter. Mouj did not offer answers as authority. She simply guided without effort, and reminded people that patience is strength and turning to Allah is never in vain.

Her words were simple, but the sincerity behind them could move mountains.

Her passing left a silence in Chadoora that feels heavier than words. Her home feels smaller, and the mornings feel colder. The town lost a light it did not know it relied on.

Her memory lives in gestures, prayers, and small acts of care she gave without asking for anything in return.