CM Omar Unveils Official Logo of Jammu Marathon

Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday unveiled the official logo of the maiden edition of Jammu Marathon, scheduled to be held next month.

He expressed hope that this will emerge as one of the iconic events on the Indian running calendar.

The launch event was attended by international fitness icon, model and actor Milind Soman, Sports minister Satish Sharma, former minister Ajatshatru Singh, MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi.

Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Ashish Chandra Verma, Director Tourism Jammu Vikas Gupta, and other senior officers and stakeholders also attended the function ahead of the March 29 marathon.

Abdullah unveiled the official logo, medal and merchandise of the Jammu Marathon and also launched the marathon's official website, opened registrations, and released the teaser video.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said he firmly believes that the Jammu Marathon will carve out a distinct place for itself among major running events in the country, owing to its unique route that showcases the city's rich cultural and heritage landmarks.

The marathon route will pass through several iconic locations, including the Raghunath Temple, historic places and Mubarak Mandi, offering participants a rare blend of fitness, heritage and scenic beauty, he said.

Sharing his personal journey into long-distance running, the chief minister recounted how he began running almost accidentally and gradually developed a deep passion for marathons.