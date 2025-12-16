Er Rashid Demands AIIMS, IIM in North Kashmir

Srinagar- Independent MP from Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, on Monday urged the Central Government to announce a comprehensive development package for Jammu and Kashmir, citing prolonged suffering and neglect of key sectors in the region, especially North Kashmir.

Speaking in the Parliament, Rashid said that the region has suffered for decades and there is a need for a full-fledged development package.

He said that the region has beautiful places like Bungus, Doodhpathri, Tangdar, Machal, Monabal and Rangwar, which are more scenic but remain neglected.“These destinations must be brought onto India's tourism map,” Baramulla MP urged Centre.

Rashid also raised concerns over problems faced by hoteliers in Gulmarg, urging that they should“not be displaced or dislodged”.

The Baramulla MP sought the establishment of a trauma hospital with a blood bank on the national highway at Pattan to cater to accident and conflict-related emergencies.

He also pressed for the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Baramulla and a medical college in Bandipora, terming them“essential for the region's hilly and border areas.” In addition, he demanded an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sopore, nursing college in Beerwah, and early completion of the medical college project in Handwara, which, he said, had remained stalled for over a year and a half despite Rs 50 crore already spent.