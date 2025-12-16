403
Ring in the New Year at Cucina Riyadh, the City’s Vibrant New Italian Hotspot
(MENAFN- Katch ) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (16th of December 2025): The countdown to New Year’s Eve has officially begun, and Cucina is setting the table for the ultimate Italian-style celebration. Evoking the warmth of a family gathering and the energy of a bustling piazza, the festivities unfold over a carefully curateà à la carte menu featuring Cucina’s signature Italian dishes. Building excitement until midnight, the venue will come alive with upbeat DJ sets and a live band, creating the perfect atmosphere to welcome 2026 surrounded by friends and family.
Located within Riyadh Marriott Hotel, Cucina offers a contemporary twist on a traditional trattoria. A lively open kitchen, coffee bar, gelateria, and breezy terrace set the scene, complemented by chic interiors, authentic Italian graffiti, and an inviting atmosphere. Led by Executive Chef Daniele Valente, the venue embraces the Italian philosophy of La Dolce Vita, creating a memorable setting to savour New Year’s Eve with loved ones.
The festivities begin at 6 pm with a specially curated feast. Guests can enjoy indulgent starters such as creamy burrata, classic veal tonnato, and truffle arancini, followed by standout mains including lobster linguini, Napolitano pizzas like the Baby Kraken topped with octopus, and a hearty Fiorentina steak grilled to perfection. To finish, the celebration continues with decadent desserts, including traditional tiramisu and a crisp cannolo filled with ricotta, chocolate, and pistachio
As midnight draws closer, the tempo builds as Cucina sets the stage for the ultimate finale. A live jazz band will ease guests into the evening with smooth, soulful melodies, paired with refreshing mocktails. Then, the music lifts, transitioning into high-energy DJ sets that create a celebratory soundtrack for the countdown.
With a minimum spend of SAR 250 per person, Cucina’s New Ye’r’s Eve extravaganza is the perfect place to celebrate the last few hours of 2025. miss out - raise a glass to new beginnings surrounded by twinkling lights, the aroma of wood-fired pizzas, the joyful rhythm of live music, and a generous helping of La Dolce Vita.
