Holding(S) In Company


2025-12-16 02:01:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
ICG PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
12-Dec-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Dec-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.250000 1.340000 6.590000 19179996
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.250000 2.220000 6.470000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 15259648 5.250000
Sub Total 8.A 15259648 5.250000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending 2777355 0.950000
Sub Total 8.B1 2777355 0.950000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD Cash 1142993 0.390000
Sub Total 8.B2 1142993 0.390000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
15th December 2025
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


Legal Disclaimer:
