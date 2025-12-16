Study Finds Some Plant-Based Foods May Increase Heart Disease Risk

Plant-based diets are often considered a healthy option, particularly for heart health. However, a recent study suggests that not all plant-based foods are equally beneficial. In fact, certain types of plant-based diets might actually raise the risk of heart disease, depending on the nutritional value of the foods and the level of processing involved.

Earlier research has linked the high consumption of ultra-processed foods to an increased risk of heart and blood vessel diseases. While other studies have found that plant-based diets can reduce this risk, the benefits are only seen when the foods are well-balanced and nutritious.

To better understand this, researchers from various French institutions examined more than just whether the foods were plant-based or animal-based. Instead, they looked at the overall nutritional quality of the foods, including their fat, sugar, salt, vitamin, and mineral content, as well as the degree of industrial processing they underwent.

How Was the Study Conducted?

The researchers analyzed data from 63,835 adults who participated in the French NutriNet-Santé study. These participants were tracked for an average of just over nine years, with some being followed for up to 15 years. Throughout this time, they regularly recorded their food and drink intake using online questionnaires, covering at least three days of eating. This allowed scientists to create a detailed picture of each individual's dietary habits.

The study results revealed distinct differences among various types of plant-based diets. Those who consumed more plant-based foods that were both nutritious and minimally processed such as fresh fruits and vegetables, legumes, and whole foods with minimal added fat, sugar, or salt had about a 40 per cent lower risk of developing heart disease, compared to those who ate fewer healthy plant foods and more animal-based products.

Highly Processed Plant-Based Meals

However, not all plant-based foods provided the same level of benefit. Participants who ate more plant-based foods that were nutritionally adequate but highly processed like industrial wholemeal bread, ready-made soups, pre-prepared pasta meals, or store-bought salads with dressings, did not experience a reduced risk of heart disease.

The highest risk was observed in individuals whose diets were mainly made up of plant-based foods that were both low in nutritional value and ultra-processed. These included items such as crisps, sugary breakfast cereals, sweetened fruit drinks, fizzy drinks made from plant extracts, chocolate sweets, and savoury biscuits. Their risk of heart disease was about 40 per cent higher than those who consumed high-quality, minimally processed plant foods.

In conclusion, the study shows that simply choosing plant-based foods is not enough. The health benefits of a diet depend significantly on the quality of the foods and how much they are processed. The findings support public health recommendations to focus on whole, nutritious, and minimally processed plant foods for better heart health.