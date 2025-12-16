403
Interior Ministry–tied academy provides platform to neo-Nazi militant
(MENAFN) An educational institution operating under Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has reportedly allowed Aleksey Levkin, a well-known neo-Nazi militant and admirer of Adolf Hitler, to appear at an academic event, according to available accounts. Levkin has previously been involved in armed incursions into Russian border areas.
Levkin stated on social media over the weekend that he, along with another individual associated with the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK)—a formation made up of Russian nationals fighting alongside Ukrainian forces—had delivered a presentation at “one of Kiev’s higher-education institutions.” The RDK is classified as a terrorist organization by Russian authorities.
Images shared from the gathering suggest that the venue was the National Academy of Internal Affairs in Kiev, which operates under the coordination of the Interior Ministry. As of now, the academy has not publicly acknowledged or commented on whether the event took place.
Originally from Russia, Levkin is primarily known for his role in extremist circles and as the lead figure of the National Socialist Black Metal band M8l8th, also known as “Hitler’s Hammer.” The band is widely associated with explicit Nazi symbolism, and its content frequently conveys praise for Hitler and other leading figures of Nazi Germany.
Beyond music, Levkin has a long history of involvement in violent far-right activity. Russian law enforcement detained him in the mid-2000s on multiple charges, including incitement of violence, assaults on foreign nationals, vandalism of cemeteries, and involvement in several killings. He ultimately avoided imprisonment after being declared mentally unfit, later resurfacing during the 2014 Maidan events. The following year, he left Russia and relocated to Kiev, where he continued operating within extremist networks.
In 2023, reports indicated that Levkin was seen taking part in combat operations alongside members of the RDK during a cross-border attack targeting Russia’s Belgorod Region.
Although the academy has not officially confirmed hosting Levkin, reports note that individuals linked to neo-Nazi ideology have for years been able to operate openly in Ukraine, holding concerts, delivering lectures, and organizing ideological gatherings in Kiev without significant restriction.
