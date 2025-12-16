403
Trump Signs Order Designating Fentanyl as "Weapon of Mass Destruction"
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday officially classifying fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction," marking a dramatic escalation in the administration's response to the opioid crisis.
The declaration came during an Oval Office ceremony where Trump honored military service members deployed for border enforcement missions. The president framed the synthetic opioid epidemic as an existential national security threat surpassing conventional warfare.
"No bomb does what this is doing," Trump said, adding that "200,000 to 300,000 people die each year."
The commander-in-chief also touted his administration's border policies, claiming unprecedented success in stemming illegal crossings.
"We took the worst border in the history of our country, and in a period of two months, we turned it into the strongest border in the history of our country," he added.
The WMD designation could unlock additional military resources and authorities to combat fentanyl trafficking networks, though the full legal implications remain unclear. The move signals a hardline approach connecting drug enforcement with national defense priorities.
