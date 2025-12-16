403
Check Out the Top Ten Must-Visit Attractions at Yas Winter Fest this December
(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE (15TH December 2025): Yas Winter Fest returns to the capital from December 12th to 21st, delivering a flurry of seasonal fun, transforming Yas Gateway Park into a shimmering playground of snow-filled activities, dazzling displays, and whimsical winter moments. Across ten enchanting days, families can wander through frosty attractions, admire the towering festive tree, join exciting workshops, enjoy Santa meet and greets, browse retail markets, savour delicious food, and so much more. Organised and produced by BRAG in partnership with Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, this year’s edition is set to be brighter than ever, promising something to dazzle guests of all ages.
Yas Winter Fest will be buzzing with excitement and winter fun every day from 4pm to 11pm. With so much to see and do, explore this ye’r’s top ten must-visit attractions at the festival:
1. Daily Festive Tree Lighting
As day turns to night, the Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony brings the garden amphitheater to life in glowing celebration. Gather loved ones every evening at 6:30pm to take part in the countdown and watch as the towering tree bursts into a glittering centerpiece.
2. Winter Mainstage Shows and Live Performances
At the heart of Yas Winter Fest, the Celebration Stage will spread holiday cheer through an exciting schedule of live music and entertainment every evening. Among this year’s highlights are upbeat sets from DJ Ibrahim, feel-good tunes from duo band Inga & Wess, and music from talented singer Isabella.
Joining them are Elijah, a singer whose warm, raspy vocals perfectly capture the mood of the season, and Mawhibaty Choir, part of the UAE’s premier talent programme, who will delight audiences with joyful renditions of holiday favourites. Other acts include Ibby VK, Katy, Kristine, Matt MacGregor, The Dusty Notes, and TOI.
3. Letters to Santa
Allowing every child to get involved in the season’s heartwarming traditions, the Letters to Santa experience offers kids the chance to send their festive wishes straight to the North Pole. Using beautifully designed festive templates, little ones simply write their message, seal it in an envelope addressed to Santa, and post it in a shiny red letterbox.
4. San’a’s Meet & Greet
The festive cheer carries on with a joyful Santa meet and greet, inviting little ones to step into a moment of pure holiday magic. Here, children can tell Santa exactly what they’re hoping for this year and capture a keepsake photo to treasure long after the season ends.
5. Snow Play & Winter Rides
Snowfall Park sets the scene for frosty fun with the Winter Sparkle Ice Rink, a glowing supervised space perfect for little skaters. Young explorers can bounce through the Penguin Snow Park, wander the Frozen Palace, and take on the North Pole Challenge Obstacle Course, each offering a different wintry adventure. The excitement continues in the Snowfight Zone, where families can build snowmen, make snow angels, and enjoy friendly snowball battles.
After all that snowy excitement, little ones can head over to Pony World for a horse ride and get a photo with their new four-legged friend. For another magical snapshot, step inside the Snow Globe, a dreamy winter scene encapsulated in a giant dome that’s perfect for fun family photos.
The Festive Fairground brings even more thrills with Santa’s Grand Carousel, the spinning Tinsel Tea Swirlers, the breezy Frostlight Flyers, and the gently swinging Snowy Sailors’ pirate ship. Additionally, float above the fairground on the Winterlife Snowballoons, zoom across the Blizzard Cars bumper arena, or hop aboard the cheerful Snowworm Express. Between rides, guests can try their luck at Frosty Skills and dive into interactive games like Elf Launch, Holiday Gift Grab, and the lively Winter Wipeout inflatable.
6. Creative Winter Workshops
For those looking to enjoy some hands-on festive fun, look no further than The Winter Workshop. Here, little artists can get creative with sessions such as Neon Ornament Painting, Fluid Canvas Art, and T-shirt Tie-Dye at Picasso Artists or try Spin Art, Candle Decorating, Message in a Bauble, and Nutcracker Painting crafts at Titch’s Attic. Alternatively, make your own fidget spinners, photo frames, and decorations at Studiyo Lab, enjoy Marshmallow Decorating at Marsh’’n’Mallow, or explore beauty-themed activities like Hair Glitter, Face Glitter, and mini Manicures at Mimar.
Meanwhile, The National Aquarium introduces a serene, nature-inspired corner to Winter Fest through the enchanting Butterfly Gardens, Abu Dhabi’s first butterfly sanctuary filled with lush greenery and thousands of free-flying butterflies. Families can also unwind with activities like Butterfly Wind Chime making and Micro-Planting, alongside interactive experiences such as the energetic Hands and Feet challenge or the educational Microscopic Discovery station.
7. Roaming Performers & Festive Buskers
The entertainment extends well beyond the main stage with a variety of mesmerising roaming performers and festive buskers dotted around the festival. Families can expect surprise shows from a dancing life-sized Gingerbread Man, Bouncing Stilt Elves, and jolly Festive Dwarves snapping photos with visitors. Adding to the festive flair are surprise encounters with the vibrant Red Hat Christmas elves, the cheerful Snow Duo, a towering golden reindeer in a bright red scarf, and a charming oversized polar bear in an adorable bow tie.
8. Food Village & Holiday Treats
Perfect for ending your visit on a flavourful note, the Winter Feast features an array of international food stalls, including Drip Burgers’ signature creations, hearty Italian fare at Aria Pizzeria, Vietnamese Foodies’ soulful bites, and Mamacita Latin FlavoursMaestro Pizza’s mouthwatering slices, Brassa’s Latin American grilled meats, all-day breakfast at L’Arc, Asian bites at Meokja and Sakura Sushi, Wingstop’s succulent chicken, and Sausage Saloonie favourites Four Cheese and Double Like Burger & Lobster.
To wash it all down, make your way to Back to Roots for a coffee, Chayaat for traditional teas, or sip on a freshly brewed bubble tea from Tealive UAE. Pair the experience with treats such as crepes from Streef, ChocoFreat’s chocolate fountain, fun flavours from L’t’s Popcorn, frozen delights from Desert Chill, Snowie Time, and Pop Culture, or a sweet creation from Churro ConeéCafé.
9. Family Market & Festive Retail
A trip to Yas Winter Fest isn’t complete without browsing through the Festive Market. Perfect for treating yourself or finding a gift for a loved one, explore scented candles at a Candelly stall, stylish beach accessories at Ashia, Socks Up’s groovy creations, and festive gadgets at La Elegancia. Fashion lovers can also discover handmade garments at FAAMS, streetwear from The Rise Up, and statement jewellery at Lady Mauve, Lulu Beads and More, and Trendy Charms.
The market also features signature scents crafted by Fennec, My Korean Products’ range of skincare and beauty essentials, natural wellness products by Saaété, premium soap and body care from Unwrapped, and craft supplies at Craft Middle East. For those shopping for kids, stop by Little Thinker to browse books and educational toys or shop k’ds’ wear at Maison Tini and Atlas & Maya. Finally, Sense Seven Delicacies, Choco Mail, and EZ Candy offer an array of sweet treats, as well as Marsh’’n’Mallow, where guests can join a fun workshop to decorate their own creations.
10. Holiday Classic Movies Under the Stars
To wrap up a whimsical adventure at Yas Winter Fest, families can gather at the main stage for a cosy movie night under the stars. Taking place every evening from 8pm, celebrate the winter season with classics such as Elf, Frozen, Happy Feet, Home Alone, Ice Age, and Jack Frost. Guests can also look forward to screenings of Santa Claus 2, The Polar Express, Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, and Lyle Lyle Crocodile.
As the capital gears up for the most magical time of the year, Yas Winter Fest promises to deliver ten days of joyful experiences and unforgettable moments. Grab your tickets, embrace the holiday spirit, and make this December one to remember at Abu Dhabi’s favourite winter celebration.
Where: Yas Gateway Park, Yas Island
When: December 12th to 21st
Timings: 4pm to 11pm
Ticket Pricing:
•AED 25 for children aged 4-12 years old
•AED 35 for children above 12 years old and adults
•Children 3 and younger enter for free
*For tickets, please click here
