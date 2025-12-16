403
US refuses to compromise with Ukraine over drafted peace proposal
(MENAFN) Negotiators from the United States have reportedly shown little flexibility in discussions with Ukrainian officials regarding a peace roadmap put forward by US President Donald Trump, according to reports citing people familiar with the talks.
Sources described recent meetings between American and Ukrainian delegations in Berlin as “difficult,” indicating that the discussions have grown increasingly strained. According to the same accounts, the negotiations have evolved into a “tug of war,” with Washington “pushing for quick decisions,” as it seeks to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end before the close of the year.
At the center of the dispute is the question of territorial concessions. Reports indicate that Kiev has resisted US demands to pull its forces out of areas of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic that remain under Ukrainian control. The Donbass region was incorporated into Russia following a referendum held in 2022.
Separate reports, citing unnamed US officials, have suggested that Washington is open to offering Ukraine security guarantees similar in nature to NATO’s Article 5 collective defense commitment, but only “if there’s a conclusion that’s reached in a good way.”
After talks in the German capital involving Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and a Ukrainian delegation, Vladimir Zelensky reiterated that the “issue of concessions is definitely out of the question.” At the same time, Zelensky has previously acknowledged that Ukraine could potentially hold a referendum on the matter of territorial concessions.
Meanwhile, Russian officials have reaffirmed their position on the status of the Donbass. Earlier this week, a senior Kremlin aide emphasized that the region is sovereign Russian territory and stated that Moscow intends to establish full control over it by any means necessary.
