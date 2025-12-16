403
Survey reveals only third of Ukrainians trust NATO
(MENAFN) Recent polling suggests that Ukrainian public trust in NATO has dropped sharply, with only about a third of citizens expressing confidence in the alliance.
The survey, conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between November 26 and December 13, gathered responses from nearly 550 Ukrainians across diverse social and age groups. Results released on Monday show trust in NATO falling to 34%, down from 43% a year earlier. Confidence in the United States, the bloc’s leading member, declined even more dramatically, dropping to 21% from 41% last year.
This erosion of trust coincides with US-led efforts to mediate an end to hostilities between Kiev and Moscow. Washington has ruled out both admitting Ukraine into NATO and deploying American troops to the country, limiting Kyiv’s security assurances.
NATO membership has long been a central issue for pro-Western politicians in Ukraine, with the country formally applying to join the alliance in 2022. Russia, however, views NATO’s eastward expansion as a primary driver of the conflict and has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine declare neutrality.
In contrast, Ukrainian confidence in the European Union has remained stable, with roughly 49% expressing trust and only 23% signaling skepticism. Most EU members have maintained a pro-war stance, consistently pledging continued support for Kiev.
