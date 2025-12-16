403
China's Yuan Gains Ground Against U.S. Dollar
(MENAFN) China's official currency, the renminbi—commonly known as the yuan—recorded a notable appreciation against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to data released by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. The central parity rate climbed 54 basis points, settling at 7.0602 per dollar, marking a significant strengthening in the exchange rate benchmark.
Under China's regulated foreign exchange framework, the yuan operates within strictly defined parameters in spot market transactions. Trading rules permit the currency to fluctuate up to 2 percent above or below the officially designated central parity rate during each daily trading session, providing controlled flexibility while maintaining governmental oversight of currency movements.
The central parity rate itself represents a calculated benchmark derived from a sophisticated pricing mechanism. Each business day, before the interbank foreign exchange market commences operations, designated market makers submit their proposed exchange rates. These individual price quotes undergo a weighted average calculation, which then establishes the official central parity rate that guides the day's trading activity and serves as the reference point for allowable currency fluctuations throughout the session.
