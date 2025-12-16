Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China's Yuan Gains Ground Against U.S. Dollar

China's Yuan Gains Ground Against U.S. Dollar


2025-12-16 01:31:55
(MENAFN) China's official currency, the renminbi—commonly known as the yuan—recorded a notable appreciation against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to data released by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. The central parity rate climbed 54 basis points, settling at 7.0602 per dollar, marking a significant strengthening in the exchange rate benchmark.

Under China's regulated foreign exchange framework, the yuan operates within strictly defined parameters in spot market transactions. Trading rules permit the currency to fluctuate up to 2 percent above or below the officially designated central parity rate during each daily trading session, providing controlled flexibility while maintaining governmental oversight of currency movements.

The central parity rate itself represents a calculated benchmark derived from a sophisticated pricing mechanism. Each business day, before the interbank foreign exchange market commences operations, designated market makers submit their proposed exchange rates. These individual price quotes undergo a weighted average calculation, which then establishes the official central parity rate that guides the day's trading activity and serves as the reference point for allowable currency fluctuations throughout the session.

MENAFN16122025000045017169ID1110485531



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search