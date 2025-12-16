403
EU, UK leaders plan vision for peace in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Leaders from the EU and the UK have outlined a proposed strategy for securing peace in Ukraine, which includes deploying a European-led multinational military force, US-led teams to monitor a ceasefire, and the “regeneration” of Ukraine’s own armed forces—all potentially financed through frozen Russian assets.
The plan emerged following discussions in Berlin on Monday between US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and a Ukrainian delegation, alongside officials from Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, the UK, and senior representatives from Brussels. The joint statement emphasized the provision of “robust security guarantees” for Kyiv.
“This would include commitments to… a European-led ‘Multinational Force Ukraine’ made up of contributions from willing nations within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and supported by the US. It will assist in the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces, in securing Ukraine’s skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine,” the statement read.
While the UK and France have long advocated sending European troops to Ukraine once a ceasefire makes deployment feasible, it remains unclear which countries are prepared to commit forces. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk immediately rejected the proposal, asserting that Poland requires all its troops to “defend the eastern flank of NATO.” Italy has also consistently opposed sending its forces to Ukraine.
Russia has consistently condemned the idea of NATO or foreign troops operating in Ukraine under any pretext, warning that Kyiv could use any pause in hostilities to rearm and reorganize. Moscow continues to call for a lasting peace that addresses the underlying causes of the conflict.
