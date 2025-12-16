403
UN Security Council emphasizes reform for next secretary-general
(MENAFN) The permanent members of the UN Security Council on Monday laid out their views on what qualities and priorities should define the organization’s next secretary-general, calling for institutional reform, stronger accountability, and a renewed focus on the UN’s foundational mission as global crises intensify.
The discussion took place during an open Security Council debate focused on the role of the future UN leader, who will assume office after the current secretary-general’s second term concludes on Dec. 31, 2026.
China’s representatives highlighted four central expectations for the next secretary-general, starting with a commitment to fairness and justice as the basis for sustainable peace. They stressed that political dialogue should remain the primary tool for resolving conflicts and that development must be treated as a core pillar of peacebuilding.
“Without development, peace cannot be sustainable and conflicts cannot be truly resolved,” China said, while also underscoring the importance of multilateral cooperation and stronger international coordination to safeguard global stability.
France argued that future leadership must restore the organization’s original purpose and guide it toward the long-standing vision of peace and prosperity envisioned at the UN’s founding.
“The secretary-general is the incarnation of an international order based on the rule of law, the guarantor of this form of humanity,” the French delegation said. Officials added that the world looks to the UN chief to act as a moral and strategic guide, describing the role as a “compass” on international issues.
“The next secretary-general must be accountable for the effectiveness of the organization,” the delegation added.
Russia noted that despite the UN’s “enormous potential,” it frequently falls short of global expectations. According to the Russian delegation, rebuilding trust requires genuine consensus among member states and faithful implementation of intergovernmental decisions.
“It's only possible to overcome the crisis of trust in the UN by agreeing on in good faith and then implementing intergovernmental decisions by adapting the UN system to changing realities, with a leading role played by the member states,” Moscow said.
Russia emphasized that the secretary-general should operate strictly within the framework of the UN Charter, maintaining neutrality and equal distance among member states.
The United Kingdom highlighted the UN’s distinctive ability to unite countries to tackle major global problems, including poverty, disease, humanitarian emergencies, human rights abuses, and conflict prevention.
“It will be the responsibility of the next UN secretary-general to confront and address these challenges head on,” the UK delegation said. British officials called for renewed attention to core responsibilities such as peacekeeping, humanitarian aid, and development work.
“This should include an expansion of the use of the Secretary General's good offices for conflict mediation, including in protracted crises,” the delegation added.
The United States delivered a more critical assessment, arguing that the UN has become an oversized institution burdened by inefficiency and weak oversight.
“Inefficiency, excessive spending and lack of accountability,” the U.S. delegation said, describing what it sees as systemic problems within the organization. Officials stressed that future leadership must realign the UN with its founding principles.
“The next secretary-general must bring the UN back to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” the delegation said, adding that the UN chief must ensure the organization serves its member states. Washington said it expects greater respect for national sovereignty, stronger financial discipline, reduced “wasteful spending,” and improved internal efficiency.
“It is a critical moment for the UN. Effective leadership is essential to implement needed reforms,” the U.S. added.
The UN Security Council consists of 15 members, including five permanent countries—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—alongside 10 rotating members elected for two-year terms. The permanent members retain veto authority on substantive decisions, enabling any one of them to block a resolution.
