IFFK 2025: Centre Blocks 19 Films, Sparks Protests And Censorship Debate Nationwide

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2025 has landed in controversy after the Union government refused permission to screen 19 films at the prestigious event. The decision has triggered protests by cinema lovers and sharp criticism from festival organizers, who argue that the move threatens artistic freedom and lacks transparency.

IFFK 2025, organized by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, began on December 12 and will conclude on December 19. Recognized as one of India's most important film festivals, IFFK attracts thousands of filmmakers, critics, and delegates from around the world every year.

Films Linked to Palestine at the Centre

A significant number of the films denied permission reportedly deal with the theme of Palestine. These include Palestine 36, Yash, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, and All That's Left of You, all of which portray different aspects of Palestinian history, conflict, and daily life. Notably, Palestine 36 was selected as the opening film of the festival and had already been screened on the inaugural day.

The opening screening was attended by Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh. During the event, Kerala's Minister for Cultural Affairs, Saji Cherian, publicly expressed solidarity with Palestinian issues, adding a political dimension to the controversy.

Other International Films Blocked

Besides Palestine-themed works, several globally acclaimed films have also been denied clearance. These include the Spanish film Beef and titles such as A Poet: Unconcealed Poetry, Bamako, Battleship Potemkin, Clash, Eagles of the Republic, Heart of the Wolf, Red Rain, Riverstone, The Hour of the Furnaces, Tunnel: Sun in the Dark, Flames, Timbuktu, Wajib, and Santosh.

Government Procedure and Organizers' Response

As per regulations, film festivals must submit their screening list in advance to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for approval. While permission was denied for these 19 films, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy claims that no specific reasons were provided. This lack of explanation has intensified debates around censorship, freedom of expression, and state control over cultural platforms.