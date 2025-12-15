Palma Development Awards Aed 760 Million Contract For West Residence At Serenia District

Khansaheb Civil Engineering will undertake the construction of West Residence at Serenia District

Dubai, UAE - 15 December 2025 - Palma Development, one of the pioneering developers in the UAE real estate industry, has awarded an AED 760 million construction contract to Khansaheb Civil Engineering to deliver the West Residence, a 46-storey tower, which represents phase 1 within Serenia District at Jumeirah Islands. The appointment extends a trusted partnership that began over a decade ago, reflecting Palma's commitment to working with top-tier partners capable of delivering complex residential projects to world-class standards.

The Serenia District development is valued at AED 5 billion and features six integrated towers, centred around six unique lifestyle zones of the community: the Serenia Signature Clubhouse, Health and Social zone, Sports and Recreation spaces, Family Oasis, Nature Discovery zone, and a Wellness Retreat, which together, will offer a unique lifestyle for residents. As the first tower within the masterplan, West Residence introduces 411 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, with two signature penthouses at its crown.

Kareem Derbas, CEO, Palma Development, said:“The Serenia brand has evolved into a trusted name for residents and investors who prioritise stability, quality, and long-term value. The returns delivered across our earlier developments reflect that commitment. As we enter the next chapter with Serenia District, we do so with full confidence in Khansaheb. They understand the essence of the Serenia brand, and that understanding is embedded in every phase of this development.”

Tariq Khansaheb, Chairman, Khansaheb Civil Engineering, added:“Our work with Palma Development and Banian began more than a decade ago, and it remains a partnership we care about deeply. Projects under the Serenia brand have always carried a clear vision and a commitment to exceptional quality, which aligns closely with our values. The development will be a defining addition to the Emirate, and we are proud to play a part in bringing it to life.”

Khansaheb's role in West Residence builds on a long-standing connection with the Serenia brand. The contractor delivered Serenia Residences The Palm and is currently executing Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah. With a legacy dating back to 1935, Khansaheb is recognised for its ability to manage technically demanding projects with a disciplined approach to quality, safety, and on-schedule execution, strengths that align closely with the expectations set for Serenia District.

Ideally located in Jumeirah Islands, Serenia District offers the perfect balance between urban living and seclusion, just minutes from JLT, DMCC, Uptown, and Dubai Marina. The community is interwoven with 20 kilometres of walkways, encouraging an active, outdoors-oriented lifestyle. Architectural elegance is further enhanced by a dynamic starlight faade, inspired by natural elements and designed to evolve beautifully from day into night.

