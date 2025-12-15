Dubai Culture Earns 'Great Place To Work' Status In 2025

The Authority becomes the first cultural entity in the UAE to receive this global recognition

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 December 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been certified as a Great Place to Work for 2025 by the US-based organisation Great Place to Work. It is the first cultural entity in the UAE to receive this international recognition, adding to a steady record of progress. The accreditation reflects the Authority's commitment to a workplace built on trust and professional excellence, and its sustained efforts to empower employees, support their wellbeing, and cultivate a culture of innovation and positive engagement.

Dubai Culture earned the certification after achieving strong results across all criteria of Great Place to Work's independent evaluation, which measures staff satisfaction and involvement using a rigorous, research-based methodology. The assessment highlighted high levels of organisational pride and belonging, effective internal communication, teamwork, wellbeing, work-life balance, service quality, and a solid commitment to occupational health and safety. Collectively, these indicators placed Dubai Culture among the leading workplaces in the UAE.

Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector and Chief AI Officer at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority's dedication to supporting its people, strengthening their skills, and creating space for ideas that contribute to its cultural mission. He said: 'This certification marks an important milestone in our journey towards excellence and reinforces our competitiveness within the local landscape. We will continue to develop our departments and shape a setting that remains motivating and forward-looking.'

He added: 'This aligns with Dubai's aspirations and the vision of our wise leadership, which has long emphasised the value of nurturing local talent and expanding opportunities for their growth, encouraging them to work together towards shared success.' He also expressed his pride in receiving this certification, describing it as a culmination of years of work to build a progressive organisation that enhances the wellbeing of its people.

Mohammed Obaid Al Marri, Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Culture, said the accolade reflects the Authority's continued efforts to strengthen organisational culture and reinforce support for its teams. 'This certification demonstrates our progress in adopting effective HR practices and cultivating a workplace where ideas, creativity, and professional development are encouraged. It also affirms the confidence our teams place in the systems and structures that guide our daily operations.' He added that the achievement is the result of collective effort and the trust employees place in the Authority's transparent and reliable processes.

Great Place to Work, headquartered in the United States, is a global authority on workplace culture. It evaluates organisations through employee surveys and reviews of organiational practices to assess levels of trust, respect, fairness, pride, and belonging. Business leaders and researchers widely use its findings to benchmark and recognise leading workplaces around the world.

