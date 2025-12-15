Pediatric Dental Practice Extends End-Of-Year Special For New Patients In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GetNews)



Desert Kids Dental Extends $99 New Patient Special through December, Giving Las Vegas Families Affordable Access to Pediatric Dental Care.

Desert Kids Dental has announced the extension of its popular $99 New Patient Special through the end of December, offering families across Las Vegas an affordable opportunity to schedule essential dental care before the start of the new year. The promotion includes a professional dental cleaning, comprehensive exam, and digital X-rays, providing parents with a cost-effective way to prioritize their child's oral health during one of the busiest seasons of the year.

The clinic, led by Dr. Sandra Thompson, is known for its warm, family-centered environment and its focus on helping children build positive lifelong dental habits. By extending the offer, Desert Kids Dental aims to support families who may have postponed preventive care or who are seeking a pediatric dentist they can trust.

“Dental issues in children can progress quickly without regular checkups, and early preventive care makes a tremendous difference,” Dr. Thompson said.“Our goal is to make high-quality pediatric dentistry accessible to more families. Extending the $99 New Patient Special through December allows parents to schedule care at a time that fits their end-of-year routine.”

The $99 offer is available to new patients and includes a thorough evaluation of a child's oral development, screenings for cavities and misalignment, and guidance on brushing techniques, diet, and preventive habits. Digital X-rays are performed to assess areas not visible to the naked eye, and the cleaning helps remove plaque buildup that could contribute to decay or gum irritation. The special must be presented at the time of the appointment.







Desert Kids Dental provides a wide range of pediatric services, from preventive checkups to restorative treatments and emergency care. The clinic's modern design features kid-friendly amenities aimed at reducing dental anxiety and making each visit a positive experience. Dr. Thompson and her team are trained in behavioral techniques that help young patients feel comfortable, informed, and supported throughout their appointment.

The end of the year is typically one of the most in-demand periods for dental offices, as families try to complete routine care before holiday travel or school closures. With limited appointment availability, Desert Kids Dental encourages parents to schedule early to secure a visit under the special December pricing. The promotion is open to families in Las Vegas, Summerlin, Providence, Skye Canyon, Centennial Hills, and surrounding communities.

Parents choosing Desert Kids Dental can expect a detailed explanation of any findings from the exam, along with a customized treatment plan if additional care is needed. For many children, the visit will confirm that they are ready for routine six-month checkups; for others, it may help identify early concerns before they become more serious or costly.

About Desert Kids Dental

Desert Kids Dental is a leading pediatric dental practice in Las Vegas, providing comprehensive, child-focused dental care in a warm and welcoming environment. The clinic is dedicated to preventive education, gentle treatments, and creating positive dental experiences that support long-term oral health.





