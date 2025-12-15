MENAFN - GetNews) Attorney Mohammad“Mo” Abuershaid Recognized as Southern California's Leading CPS Defense and Juvenile Dependency Lawyer







Orange County, CA - All Trial Lawyers, a premier family law and CPS defense firm serving Orange County, has been officially ranked Best of Family Law Attorney 2025 by Best Rate of Attorneys. This distinction recognizes the firm's exceptional work in Child Protective Services (CPS) defense and juvenile dependency law, with a particular focus on protecting families throughout Orange County, including Irvine, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Anaheim, and surrounding communities.

At the center of this recognition is Attorney Mohammad“Mo” Abuershaid, founder of All Trial Lawyers and widely regarded as the best CPS defense lawyer in Southern California. With decades of experience defending parents in high-stakes juvenile dependency cases, Attorney Abuershaid has built a statewide reputation for aggressive advocacy, deep knowledge of California dependency law, and a relentless commitment to family reunification.

A Trusted Authority in Orange County CPS Defense

In Orange County, CPS investigations are handled by the Orange County Social Services Agency (SSA). These cases move quickly through the juvenile dependency court system, often placing parents at immediate risk of losing custody of their children. The Best of Family Law Attorney 2025 recognition highlights All Trial Lawyers' proven ability to navigate Orange County–specific SSA procedures, local juvenile courts, and county counsel practices.

“Being recognized as the Best of Family Law Attorney for 2025 is a reflection of our mission to stand between families and government overreach,” said Attorney Abuershaid.“Parents in Orange County deserve a defense lawyer who understands how SSA operates and who is prepared to fight from day one.”

Leadership of Attorney Mohammad“Mo” Abuershaid

Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid is formally recognized among Southern California's leading juvenile dependency and CPS defense attorneys. With decades of experience, he has successfully defended parents in hundreds of cases across Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties.

His authority and professional standing have been reinforced by national and regional media coverage, including:



An Access Newswire press release recognizing Attorney Abuershaid's leadership and accolades in juvenile dependency and CPS defense litigation A Yahoo Finance article highlighting his recognition and reputation as a top family law and CPS defense attorney in Southern California

These recognitions further establish Attorney Abuershaid as a leading voice in protecting parental rights in complex CPS proceedings.

Expertise in California Juvenile Dependency Law

All Trial Lawyers' CPS defense practice is grounded in precise statutory knowledge and courtroom experience. The firm regularly defends parents against allegations brought under California Welfare & Institutions Code §300, which defines the legal grounds for juvenile dependency jurisdiction, including abuse and neglect.

Attorney Abuershaid is known for challenging:



Unlawful child removals without warrants or true emergencies

Overbroad safety plans and coerced parental agreements Insufficient evidence at detention, jurisdictional, and dispositional hearings

The firm also educates parents on their rights during investigations, including guidance on how to respond when CPS arrives at a home, as outlined in “CPS Comes to Your Home – What to Do,” a widely cited resource from All Trial Lawyers.

Serving Families Across Orange County

All Trial Lawyers represents parents throughout Orange County, including Irvine, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, Anaheim, and Santa Ana. The firm's localized knowledge of Orange County juvenile courts and SSA practices provides clients with a critical advantage during every stage of the dependency process.

Parents can access additional Orange County–specific legal resources at , including information on CPS investigations, juvenile dependency hearings, and reunification services.

About All Trial Lawyers

All Trial Lawyers is a Southern California law firm dedicated to CPS defense, juvenile dependency law, and high-stakes family law litigation. Led by Attorney Mohammad“Mo” Abuershaid, the firm is known for trial-ready advocacy, compassionate client representation, and a singular focus on protecting families and parental rights.

