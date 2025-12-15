A Soul's Journey Takes Flight: Blackbutterfly Soul Songs Emerges As A Poetic Masterpiece Of Healing And Awakening

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press announces the release of Rev. Dr. Queen Shamala's transcendent collection of poetry and prose, a lyrical map for the spirit seeking its way home.

In a world yearning for depth and connection, a new work emerges, not merely as a book, but as a resonant echo of the inner self. Blackbutterfly Soul Songs, the powerful new release from Author's Tranquility Press by Rev. Dr. Queen Bessie Ifayemi Fayemi Davis Smith, is a breathtaking tapestry of poetry, narrative, and spiritual insight that guides readers on a profound journey of self-discovery and ancestral remembrance.

This is not a passive reading experience; it is an invitation to awaken. The book traces the author's own metamorphosis, using the butterfly's transformative journey as a central metaphor for the soul's evolution. From the poignant "Libation" that honors the ancestors to the soul-stirring "Oriki" praise songs for spiritual guides and loved ones, each page is a step deeper into the heart of what it means to be truly alive and connected to a greater whole.

Readers will find themselves in the intimate space of a mother's nursing home room, where the act of singing forgotten songs becomes a bridge across silence and time. They will grapple with identity in“Who Am I?”, learn the active practice of thankfulness in“The ABCs of Gratitude,” and feel the liberating call to love in anthems like“The Higher Calling.” The collection masterfully weaves together diverse spiritual traditions-from Yoruba Ifa and Kemetic principles to metaphysics and Japanese tanka poetry-creating a universal language of the soul that transcends any single path.

“What you are seeking is seeking you,” the author concludes, a truth that pulses at the heart of this work. Blackbutterfly Soul Songs is for anyone who has ever asked,“Who am I?”, for anyone healing from personal or historical pain, and for anyone ready to listen to the soft, powerful voice of their own soul whispering its unique song.

This book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the beauty that awaits when we dare to shed our limitations and take flight.

Blackbutterfly Soul Songs is now available for purchase on Amazon in paperback, hardback, and eBook formats.

About the Author

Rev. Dr. Queen Bessie Ifayemi Fayemi Davis Smith, also known as Queen Shamala, is a licensed metaphysical practitioner, artist, and spiritual teacher. Her life's work is a rich tapestry woven from AfRaKan spiritual science, Yoruba Ifa tradition, and a deep commitment to cultural anthropology. She is the author of several works, including“I'm Tuned to Jesus, I Dream My People, Breaking the Cycles of Pain, The Journey Let Us Cheer the Weary.” She resides in Los Angeles, continuing her work as a visionary and healer.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top-quality publishing house that partners with authors to bring their literary visions to life. Committed to excellence and author satisfaction, the press provides a full spectrum of publishing services, ensuring that each book reaches its maximum potential and finds its way into the hands of eager readers.