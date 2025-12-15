Soul Medellín Launches Luxury Rooftop Wellness Space Featuring Sauna And Cold Plunge For Digital Nomads

MENAFN - GetNews)Soul Medellín, the leading family-friendly aparthotel in El Poblado, proudly announces the launch of its newly upgraded Rooftop Wellness Space, designed to enhance the experience of digital nomads, families, and long-stay travelers seeking the perfect blend of comfort, productivity, and relaxation. The new wellness area features a state-of-the-art sauna, cold plunge, jacuzzi, gym, and panoramic rooftop pool, elevating Soul Medellín's reputation as one of the most complete accommodation options in the heart of Medellín.

Located within walking distance of Provenza and just minutes from key destinations such as Milla de Oro, CC Santa Fe, and El Tesoro, Soul Medellín offers unmatched convenience for visitors. The aparthotel features fully furnished one-bedroom serviced apartments, complete with modern kitchens, high-speed internet, air conditioning, private balconies, and daily cleaning services. With short- and long-term stay options, including attractive monthly discounts, the property caters to families, corporate guests, and remote professionals year-round.

“We are proud to introduce a wellness space that truly reflects the lifestyle of today's travelers-people who value balance, comfort, and modern amenities,” said Ana Sandoval, spokesperson for Soul Medellín.“Our new facilities create a relaxing environment where guests can recharge, stay productive, and enjoy the very best of Medellín from a secure and beautifully designed space.”

The newly unveiled Rooftop Wellness Space provides daily access for COP $150,000 (tax included), with an option for unlimited monthly memberships at COP $600,000. Members and guests can enjoy a complete range of amenities, including:



Rooftop pool with panoramic city views

Jacuzzi and lounge area

Professional fitness center

Dry sauna

Cold plunge for recovery and wellness

Coworking and meeting rooms On-site restaurant offering healthy and international dining options

In addition to premium wellness facilities, Soul Medellín enhances every stay with a unique set of benefits. Each reservation includes lodging, guest insurance, a complimentary Museum of Modern Art ticket, and a Black Card offering exclusive discounts at selected partner establishments. For added convenience, transportation, airport transfers, and curated tour experiences are available upon request. The bilingual staff offers full concierge support, assisting guests with restaurant reservations, mobility needs, and city guidance.

Soul Medellín's family-friendly approach sets it apart within the local hospitality market. The aparthotel is designed to support guests of all ages, making it an ideal choice for extended vacations, relocations, and work-from-anywhere lifestyles. Its pet-friendly policy further ensures that families can stay together without compromise.

“Our mission is to create a destination where people can live, work, relax, and feel at home in Medellín,” added Sandoval.“Whether guests are here for a week or several months, we offer everything they need in one place.”

With its enhanced facilities and strategic location in one of the city's most vibrant neighborhoods, Soul Medellín continues to set new standards for serviced apartments and modern hospitality in Colombia.

About Soul Medellín

Soul Medellín is a premier aparthotel located in El Poblado, offering fully furnished one-bedroom serviced apartments with modern amenities and daily housekeeping. Known for its family-friendly, pet-friendly environment, Soul Medellín provides wellness facilities, coworking spaces, transportation services, and exclusive guest benefits. Operated under Casacol, the aparthotel delivers secure, bilingual, and personalized experiences for visitors from around the world.