Dr. Azfar Malik GrantDr. Azfar Malik Grant Announces New Scholarship for Undergraduate Students Pursuing Healthcare Careers

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Dr. Azfar Malik Grant for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals is now accepting applications for its 2025-2026 scholarship cycle. This one-time $1,000 award is designed to support undergraduate students across the United States who are dedicated to building careers in the healthcare sector.

The grant recognizes the critical need for compassionate and forward-thinking professionals in all areas of medicine. Dr. Azfar Malik, a board-certified psychiatrist with over three decades of experience, established this initiative to invest directly in the next generation of caregivers. The scholarship is open to any undergraduate student enrolled at an accredited U.S. college or university who is on a clear path toward a healthcare career.

Applicants are required to submit an original essay between 500 and 750 words. The essay prompt for the upcoming cycle is:“Mental health is not a luxury-it's a cornerstone of overall well-being. Describe a moment, experience, or insight that shaped your understanding of mental health's role in healthcare. How will you carry this awareness into your future career?” Submissions will be evaluated on their originality, clarity, depth of reflection, and alignment with the mission of compassionate care championed by Dr. Azfar Malik.

The selection process reflects Dr. Azfar Malik's lifelong commitment to integrating mental health into overall patient well-being. His career, which spans clinical practice, academic leadership at Saint Louis University, and healthcare administration, has been dedicated to breaking down barriers in mental healthcare. Through this grant, Dr. Azfar Malik aims to encourage students to develop a similarly holistic approach to their future professions.

“Mental health is an integral component of comprehensive healthcare, and we must cultivate this understanding early in a clinician's journey,” said a spokesperson for the grant.“This scholarship seeks to identify and support students who demonstrate a profound awareness of this connection and a commitment to carrying it into their practice.”

The application deadline is July 15, 2026. The recipient of the Dr. Azfar Malik Grant will be selected and announced on August 15, 2026. There is no minimum GPA requirement to apply, making the grant accessible to a wide range of students who demonstrate passion and insight through their writing.

The grant is a direct extension of the professional philosophy of Dr. Azfar Malik. His work, from founding CenterPointe Hospital to his advocacy for innovative treatments, has consistently emphasized the synergy between scientific advancement and empathetic patient care. By supporting undergraduates, Dr. Azfar Malik invests in the foundational values of future healthcare systems.

For complete eligibility details, the essay prompt, and application information, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the official website.

About the Dr. Azfar Malik Grant for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals

The Dr. Azfar Malik Grant is a scholarship program founded by Dr. Azfar Malik, a Distinguished Lifetime Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. With a career spanning over 40 years in psychiatry, education, and healthcare administration, Dr. Azfar Malik created this grant to support undergraduate students in the United States who are pursuing careers in healthcare. The grant aims to foster a new generation of professionals who prioritize ethical, innovative, and compassionate patient care.