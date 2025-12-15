MENAFN - GetNews)



Ronald Moy, Escondido CaliforniaEscondido leader urges residents to take simple steps to support neighbours coping with loss

Following his recent in-depth interview, long-time funeral director Ronald Moy is calling for greater community involvement in grief awareness and support. With more than twenty years of experience guiding families through bereavement, Moy says the public often underestimates the long-term effects of loss - and the role everyday people can play in easing it.

“People assume grief ends after the funeral,” Moy said.“But for most families, that's when it begins. What happens in the weeks and months after a service matters far more than people realise.”

Why Greater Awareness Is Urgent

According to the National Council for Bereavement Support, nearly one in five adults will experience complicated or prolonged grief, and 73% report feeling isolated within the first year after a major loss. Studies also show that unaddressed grief increases risks of depression, anxiety, and long-term health complications.

“Grief doesn't follow a schedule,” Moy explained.“If someone is still struggling six months on, that isn't a failure. It's human. What they need most is someone checking in, listening, and being present.”

Local Initiatives Reflect Broader Needs

Moy has introduced several community resources in Escondido, including multilingual grief guides and monthly support circles. These groups have seen steady attendance, mirroring national trends showing that peer support can reduce grief-related distress by up to 40%.

“People want connection,” Moy said.“Sometimes they don't know how to ask for it, so we must bring it to them in simple, accessible ways.”

A Call to Action for the Public

Moy is encouraging residents everywhere - not only in Escondido - to play an active role in supporting those who are grieving.

Instead of focusing on formal programmes, he suggests small but meaningful steps:



Check in on neighbours and friends who have suffered a loss

Offer a meal, a visit, or simply time

Listen without trying to“fix” anything

Learn the basics of grief communication Encourage open conversations about loss

“You don't need a title to help someone who is grieving,” Moy said.“You just need to care enough to show up. Most people don't remember what you said - they remember that you were there.”

About Ronald Moy

Ronald Moy is a funeral director in Escondido, California, known for his empathetic approach, attention to detail, and leadership in grief awareness. He teaches grief communication, mentors young professionals in mortuary science, and advocates for community-based emotional support.