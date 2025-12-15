Trump Says Agreement To End War In Ukraine Closer Than Ever

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks to journalists at a White House event on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I think we're closer now than we have been ever," Trump said.

Earlier, he discussed the situation by phone with his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who met in Berlin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

In this context, Trump noted that he had long conversations with President Zelensky as well as the leaders of several European countries. He also mentioned that his team had held many discussions with Putin. At the same time, Trump stressed that his representatives are receiving substantial support from European leaders eager to end the conflict.

As was earlier reported, the leaders of European states and institutions on Monday issued a joint statement on Ukraine, agreeing that ensuring Ukraine's security, sovereignty, and prosperity is an important component of overall Euro-Atlantic security. They also emphasized that Ukraine and its people deserve an independent and sovereign future free from the threat of future Russian aggression.

