Jordan Beats Saudi Arabia 1-0, Advances To Arab Cup Final
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Jordan National football team defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Monday and advanced to the final of FIFA Arab Cup where they will meet Morocco.
The first half ended 0-0, and the two teams were cautious to attack aggressively.
The second half, Jordan was able to score at the 66th minute, thanks to player Nezar Al-Rashdan.
Earlier, Morocco's squad proceeded to the final after beating the UAE team 3-0.
The UAE will meet Saudi Arabia for the third and fourth ranking teams in a showdown on December 18 just hours ahead of the final. (Pickup previous)
