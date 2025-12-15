MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Co Universe Ltd today announced the official opening of its operations headquarters at 1st Floor, 36–40 West Parade, Halifax, HX1 2TE, West Yorkshire, UK. After moving into the Halifax site on 25 November 2025, the company is formally opening the hub today as the central base for scaling its consumer-first websites across the UK and US.

“This move marks an exciting milestone in our growth,” said Hasnaat Mahmood, CEO of The Co Universe.“In a crowded market full of opaque rankings and jargon-heavy sites, what truly sets us apart is our human-first approach. We create clear, trustworthy platforms that cut through confusion and sales pressure, making complex decisions simple and reliable for everyday people. We've listened carefully to concerns about transparency in the comparison space. Our commitment is simple: publish our ranking methodology, make the weightings clear, and ensure commercial relationships never dictate the order of results.

Across our comparison and review sites, providers aren't ranked by a vague 'score.' Each site publishes a clear 'How We Rank Providers' methodology and calculates a Dynamic Trust Score using measurable inputs. It's not 'trust us', it's 'here's why.' Users can see the weighting on-page. Our motto says it all: data chooses rankings, not dollars or pounds. We're building a more accountable alternative to sites that don't show their weightings that or explain how their rankings are determined that people have learned to distrust.”

By default, every provider, such as our 'Prime Video Review Page' is scored using the same weighting for fair, like-for-like comparisons (e.g., Content 45%, Value 25%, Features 15%, UX 5%, Devices 5%, Reputation 5%). When a page answers a specific need, like best streaming services for originals, the weighting shifts to match that goal (e.g., Originals 55%, Value 15%, Features (4K/HDR) 12%, UX 10%, Devices 5%, Reputation 3%)-and the updated scoring is shown. There is no single“best” provider for everyone. Each page shows the weighting profile clearly, so users can see exactly why rankings change depending on what they care about.

The sites may earn a commission if a user signs up through links; however, commission rates are never a factor in rankings. Positions are driven by published inputs and visible maths, built from six main scoring pillars using 50+ measurable data points. This is what differentiates our range of comparison websites from most current websites: data-driven, evidence-led rankings users can verify as compared to scores or stars without any reasons behind them.

Each site is guided by a mascot that translates technical jargon into plain English, making spec-heavy decisions and technical terms easier to grasp. It also gives each brand a recognisable voice, cutting through a sea of sterile, lookalike comparison websites.

With a permanent operations centre now open in Halifax, The Co Universe is moving beyond a purely digital footprint into a more visible, accountable presence, building a home base for engineering, data, and customer support as the company scales across the UK and US.

“This HQ is our stake in the ground,” said Hasnaat Mahmood.“People are tired of mystery scores and jargon. We publish how our rankings work, show the weighting on the page, and make the logic easy to understand. Our new move gives us a real base, a real team, and a real public footprint as we scale across the UK and the US.”

The relocation from a London administrative address to a dedicated operations centre in Halifax is effective immediately. The Halifax address now serves as the principal place of business and registered office.

The company has launched three human-first consumer sites in recent months, each built around published methodology, visible weighting, and plain-English guidance:

FindCheapBroadband - A clearer way to compare broadband and internet plans in the UK and US, using clear scoring and clear explanations and in-depth ISP review pages.

FindCheapStreaming - Helps users cut through streaming confusion to compare the best streaming providers to build the best-value setup across services.

FindCheapVpns - Cuts through technical VPN jargon with plain-English guidance and measurable rankings for security, speed, and value that everyone can understand.

The Co Universe also shared its 2026 product roadmap, expanding into new categories whilst keeping the same focus: human-first experiences, clear methodology, and content people can trust:

FindCheapRadiators (UK only) - Bringing affordable, quality radiators directly to UK homes through our own e-commerce platform, featuring jargon-free guidance, in-depth product info, and a hassle-free shopping experience.

FindCheapTherapy (UK & US) - A comparison site for major therapy services with clear methodology and first-hand, platform-tested reviews by reviewers with professional mental health experience. Reviews are informational only and do not provide personalised medical or therapeutic advice.

FindCheapMortgages (UK & US) - A mortgage lead-generation site connecting consumers with mortgage brokers, supported by practical guidance written by brokers and a clear path to request help. We are not a mortgage broker and do not provide mortgage advice; we facilitate introductions to regulated brokers.

FindCheapPlumbers (UK & US) - A consumer-first lead-generation review website that connects users to trusted and established plumbing service websites, with plain-English guidance throughout.

To accelerate UK and US expansion and deliver high-impact launches in Financial Services, Healthcare, and E-commerce without compromising quality, The Co Universe will begin seeking strategic venture capital investment in Q2/Q3 2026.

About The Co Universe

The Co Universe Ltd is a strategic holding company building consumer-first brands powered by data-led scoring and transparent methodology. We help people across the UK, the US, and beyond make confident choices with fact-checked reviews, practical testing, and in-depth Wikipedia-style review pages-supported by nine mascot characters that make the experience clearer and more human.