Emotions Such As Sadness Also Have A Place During The Holidays, And Acknowledging This Liberates Us.

Many people discover that Christmas cheer coexists, quietly, with mixed emotions. Nostalgia for those who are no longer with us, physical distance from loved ones, or simply feelings of sadness can intensify just when everything around us seems to call for celebration.

During these Christmas festivities, high spirits and enthusiasm do not always keep pace with the festivities.“Accepting that we do not all experience this time of year with the same spirit of celebration is a first step in self-care,” explains Álvaro Solano, director of psychology at Fidélitas University.“It is not about avoiding emotions, but about giving them space to be experienced without repression.”

Honor the absence without denying the sadness.

For those dealing with the loss of a family member or close friend, this period often rekindles painful memorie. Specialists suggest transforming longing into a gesture of tribute: lighting a candle, preparing a traditional recipe, sharing stories, or reviving a ritual that the absent person appreciated. Allow yourself to express these feelings. These are simple ways to maintain the bond and, at the same time, find comfort, added Solano.

Feelings of pain do not disappear completely. But acknowledging them, rather than fighting them, allows the sadness to pass with less weight.

Taking care of yourself also means setting boundaries.

Solano insists that social pressure to“be okay,” have perfect meetings, or achieve an ideal of happiness can become an unnecessary burden. Setting boundaries, only attending activities that make us feel comfortable, or setting aside time for rest helps balance our emotional day.

Practicing gratitude, even in small doses, or seeking meaningful activities, from walking in silence to writing down your feelings, are simple tools that often bring clarity and calm. Stay in touch with someone you trust; support networks strengthen us as people.

Self-care is best

The key is not to force yourself to feel joy, but to take care of yourself sincerely: get enough sleep, slow down physically when your body asks for it, learn to seek company when you need it, and recognize your emotions without judging them.

There is no right way to experience Christmas. What does exist is the possibility of treating yourself with kindness, remembering that emotional well-being is a gift that also deserves to be wrapped up and given to yourself.

