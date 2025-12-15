Book Early, Earn More: Lock In Your Family's Perfect Spring Getaway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSION, Kan., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) If winter's chill has you dreaming of sunshine and quality time together, it's the perfect moment to start planning your next family getaway. Spring break may feel far off, but booking early means more time to look forward to reconnecting with the whole family in a destination full of enriching experiences. Whether you're seeking excitement or a laid-back escape to recharge, now's the time to plan and take advantage of the season's most rewarding offers.

Designed for connection and comfort – from studios to sprawling three-bedroom suites – each Hyatt Vacation Club resort offers a resort experience with a refined sense of home, featuring fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, in-unit washers and dryers, and private balconies. Guests can linger over morning coffee, share home-cooked meals or unwind with a glass of wine under the stars.

The in-room experience is just as exceptional as what awaits beyond it: luxurious pools, unique on-site activities, fine dining and more. Every detail is crafted to bring families and groups together, blending the ease of vacation with the inviting warmth of home.

With more than 20 residential-style resorts sprinkled across North America and the Caribbean, the resorts offer guests and World of Hyatt members a chance to slow down and immerse in local experiences, breathtaking scenery or shared experiences that linger long after you leave.

From ocean breezes in Key West to Pacific views in Cabo, Hyatt Vacation Club resorts offer freedom to explore and rewards that keep you coming back. For a limited time, members who register by March 22, 2026, can earn 3,000 Bonus Points per night (up to 30,000 total) for stays at participating properties through March 29, 2026, just in time to make your spring break escape even more rewarding.

When planning your spring break destination, consider these inspirational places that offer spacious accommodations, and find more information by visiting Hyatt/HVC-3K-pointsC-3K-points.





Your Gateway to Sedona's Great Outdoors: At Hyatt Vacation Club at Pinon Pointe, just off historic Route 66 in Sedona, Arizona, adventure begins right outside your door. Explore scenic hiking trails, ancient Native American ruins and landmarks that define this stunning desert landscape. Surrounded by Sedona's iconic red rocks, this Southwest retreat offers cozy studios and spacious two-bedroom villas – each with a full kitchen, living area, furnished balcony or patio and a fireplace. Guests can also enjoy a heated outdoor pool with desert views and curated on-site programming, from self-guided art walks to chakra and crystal workshops, that explore Sedona's spiritual history.





Your Home Base on the California Coast: Perched high above the Pacific near the charming town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Hyatt Vacation Club at Highlands Inn is a haven for couples, friends and families seeking both comfort and adventure. Spacious, residential-style suites with kitchens and private bedrooms make it easy to settle in while Big Sur's dramatic coastline calls you to explore. Drive the cliffs of Highway 1, hike hidden trails, unwind on sun-drenched beaches or toast the sunset with a glass of local wine. For those looking to immerse themselves even further, enjoy live piano performances in the lobby and guided botanical walks at the resort.





Relaxation, Reimagined in the Texas Hill Country: Set amid 39 acres of rolling Hill Country landscape, Hyatt Vacation Club at Wild Oak Ranch invites guests to slow down and soak it all in. Float along an 800-foot lazy river, roast s'mores by your personal firepit or catch a movie under the stars. Surrounded by an award-winning golf course and 39 acres of lush landscaping and nature trails, this ranch-inspired haven encourages guests to enjoy the outdoors. If you're looking for fun on-site experiences for the family – or a chance to make new friends – you can enjoy guacamole-making classes and karaoke.





Soak Up the Spirit of Puerto Rico: Soak up the beauty and charm of Puerto Rico from Hyatt Vacation Club at Hacienda del Mar, surrounded by warm tropical breezes, turquoise waters and Caribbean elegance. Set just 25 miles from historic San Juan along a prime stretch of famed Dorado Beach, this secluded seaside resort invites you to experience paradise with direct beach access, whirlpools and on-site activities like salsa dancing and art tours.

