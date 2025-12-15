Cove Risk Services Data Breach Claims Investigated By Lynch Carpenter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event Rental Systems (“ERS”),1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against ERS related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE
In the incident, an unauthorized person inserted unauthorized code into certain modules of ERS's customers' websites and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) in combination with:
contact information payment card number CVV expiration date If your information was impacted in this incident, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE
If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .
For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ....
_______________
1
| CONTACT Jerry Wells
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL...
WEB lynchcarpenter
MENAFN15122025004107003653ID1110484849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment