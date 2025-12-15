Lowey Dannenberg Promotes Andrea Farah & Amanda Fiorilla To Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., a nationally recognized leader in complex litigation, promoted Andrea Farah and Amanda Fiorilla to Partner. Both attorneys have demonstrated exceptional legal skill, leadership, and commitment to advancing the firm's mission of delivering outstanding results for clients across its Securities, Antitrust, Consumer Protection, and Data Privacy practices.

Farah leads the firm's securities litigation practice team and has played an integral role in advancing key securities, consumer protection, and antitrust matters at the firm. Her work includes representing institutional investors in high-stakes class action lawsuits and achieving significant recoveries in complex financial litigation. She has recovered millions of dollars for class members injured by corporate fraud and malfeasance, including, most recently, reaching a $95 million settlement in Lopez v. Apple Inc., No. 4:19-cv-04577-JSW-SK (N.D. Cal.). Farah is an active speaker at national conferences focused on securities litigation and corporate governance. Farah has been recognized as a 5-time recipient of "Rising Star" from Super Lawyers. She is known for her strategic litigation, detail-oriented and meticulous research, and client-focused approach.









Her promotion reflects her outstanding leadership and contributions to the firm's securities and consumer protection practices, and the ongoing mentorship she provides to younger attorneys at the firm.

Fiorilla is a founding member and current Vice Chair of the firm's Data Breach & Privacy practice, who has spent the last several years obtaining landmark victories on behalf of individuals harmed by unlawful data collection and handling practices. This includes, most recently, her contributions as a member of the trial team in Frasco v. Flo Health Inc., No. 3:21-cv-00757-JD (N.D. Cal.), which ultimately led to a historic jury verdict holding Meta Platforms, Inc. liable for collecting Flo App users' private health data. Fiorilla is actively litigating several other cutting-edge data privacy matters across the country, as well as many prominent data breach actions, including serving as co-lead counsel in In re: Adobe Data Tracking Litigation, No. 5:25-cv-03032-NW (N.D. Cal.) and In re Zeta Global Data Privacy Litig., No. 1:25-cv-05780 (S.D.N.Y.). She has been repeatedly recognized by Super Lawyers as a New York“Rising Star” and by LawDragon as one of the“LawDragon 500 X – The Next Generation.”





Her leadership and commitment to securing the privacy rights of millions of consumers, alongside her strong oral and written advocacy, have earned her this well-deserved elevation to partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrea and Amanda to the partnership,” said Vincent Briganti, Chairman of Lowey Dannenberg.“Both attorneys embody the firm's values of integrity, excellence, and relentless advocacy. Their promotions recognize not only their impressive achievements, but also the meaningful impact they have made on our clients and the firm's continued success.”

“I am honored to join the partnership at Lowey Dannenberg," said Farah. "I look forward to continuing to advocate for our clients and supporting the firm's mission in complex litigation.”

“Working for the last several years to create one of the most innovative privacy practices in the nation has been a truly rewarding experience," said Fiorilla. "I look forward to continuing to build on our landmark achievements as a partner at this firm.”

About Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm representing individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in complex litigation, including antitrust, securities, healthcare, commodities, data privacy, and consumer protection matters. For over 50 years, the firm has achieved landmark recoveries and has built a reputation for excellence, integrity, and innovative legal strategy.

