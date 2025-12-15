Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Monday, December 15, 2025


2025-12-15 03:17:51
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: A calm Monday evening featuring traditional samba at Carioca da Gema (19:30), roots samba at Rio Scenarium (19:00), intimate bossa nova and jazz sets at Beco das Garrafas (20:00), and a sophisticated jazz session at Blue Note Rio (20:00). Links for details and reservations are below.

Top Picks Tonight Traditional Monday Samba Roda - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's renowned venue offers a relaxed roda with experienced musicians-authentic cultural experience for expats seeking genuine samba on a quiet weekday.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Roots Samba Night - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Multi-level antique venue delivers vibrant roots samba-historical ambiance combined with lively rhythms, suitable for expats appreciating Rio's cultural depth.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Bossa Nova & Jazz Sets - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: The cradle of bossa nova presents intimate performances-refined, melodic atmosphere near Copacabana beach for expats desiring sophisticated musical heritage.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Jazz Session - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: Premier club offers high-caliber jazz overlooking the ocean-elegant selection for expats pursuing premium live music in a cosmopolitan setting.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
  • Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward) - Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free street samba gatherings-spontaneous and communal.
  • Casual bars in Baixo Copa or Lapa - Relaxed drinks and ambiance in expat-friendly neighborhoods.
Suggested route

Centro/Lapa: Begin at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then short walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-efficient historic district progression.

Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) followed by nearby Beco das Garrafas (20:00)-serene beachfront sequence.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.

Listings gathered for Monday, December 15, 2025. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming close to showtime.

The Rio Times

