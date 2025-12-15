India Youth Congress Protests At Jantar Mantar Over 'Vote Chori' Claims

IYC protests in Delhi over 'vote chori' allegations

The India Youth Congress on Monday held a protest at Jantar Mantar against the central government over alleged "vote chori." The party workers and leaders, carrying placards and flags, raised slogans. In the images, some party workers are seen standing atop police barricades. The protest witnessed a strong police presence at Jantar Mantar, with security personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

Speaking to the reporters, Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has presented the facts that Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister by doing "vote chori." "Rahul Ji has presented with facts the facts that Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister by doing 'vote chori'...A law has been formed which provides immunity to the Election Commissioner...All the demands made by Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will bring transparency in the elections...," Chib said.

Congress dismisses apology demand over slogans

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday strongly rejected Union Minister JP Nadda's demand for an apology from senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over alleged derogatory slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the mega rally organised by the Congress against alleged 'Vote Chori' in Delhi, dismissing the controversy as "baseless drama" orchestrated by the BJP to divert attention from the opposition's successful protest at Ramlila Maidan.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress General Secretary said, "This is baseless drama they have created today because we conducted a successful rally in Delhi yesterday. I asked Kiren Rijiju ji: Did any Congress leader say anything? They said some people in the rally had said it. This is baseless. It is not our custom to use unacceptable language against any political leader, even if they are our political rivals. On the other side, we can see the language Amit Shah ji used in Parliament last week. No leader, be it from the state level or the district level, would do any such thing."

Venugopal's remarks came after Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi, holding her responsible as the senior-most leader of the Congress party.

Previous protest in Rajasthan

Earlier in November, Rajasthan Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur against alleged "vote chori," farmer issues, and unemployment. Police used water cannons on the workers.

During the protest, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib, said that the organisation will not allow the country's democracy to be "destroyed," asserting that its members are not afraid and will continue efforts to safeguard democratic values. (ANI)

