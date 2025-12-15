Everything Is Fine: Tharoor On Skipping Key Congress 'Vote Chor' Rally

After missing Congress' 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday stated that he was abroad due to a prior commitment. Downplaying his absence in the rally, the Congress MP said, "Everything is fine."

Shashi Tharoor told ANI, "I was abroad yesterday. It was a commitment I had made six months ago. From my side, everything is fine."

On Sunday, Congress held a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, heightening the party's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. The party intensified its campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Earlier, Shashi Tharoor had also skipped the meeting of Congress LS MPs chaired by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. According to party sources, Tharoor had already informed the party about his unavailability, and another senior Congress leader and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari was also absent from the meeting.

According to Shashi Tharoor's X timeline, he was at an event hosted by Prabha Khaitan Foundation in Kolkata last night.

In recent times, Tharoor has made headlines for skipping Congress meetings and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Ramnath Goenka Lecture.

Tharoor on Kerala local body polls

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI over the Kerala local body elections results, Shashi Tharoor hailed the party's victory.

"They (BJP) have won in Thiruvananthapuram. But in all other places, the UDF and the Congress party alliance have got very good results," he said.

BJP's historic win in Thiruvananthapuram

The BJP-led NDA scripted history in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it has secured control of the corporation, ending the LDF's 40-year rule. Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the NDA secured 50, the LDF 29, the UDF 19, and two went to independent candidates.

BJP's victory comes as a shock to the Congress-led UDF and Left Parties, as the NDA continues to make inroads into their vote share, emerging as a third front in the state.

Last Year, BJP's Suresh Gopi secured victory in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

UDF emerges biggest winner overall

The Congress-led UDF emerged as the biggest winner in the heart of the battle, leading in 505 of the 941 Grama Panchayats as of 9 pm. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a setback, with a majority in only 340 Grama Panchayats. NDA led with 26, while AAP won three, according to the State Election Commission. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)