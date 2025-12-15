Rob Reiner's Son Nick Arrested Over Homicide Charge, Faces $4 Million Bond

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner, was arrested on homicide charges and is being held in a Los Angeles County jail after the director of popular movies such as "When Harry Met Sally..." and his wife were found dead in their residence, according to a report by Reuters citing the Sheriff's Department.

Nick Reiner is being held in a Los Angeles County jail with a $4 million bond, the report said, citing jail records.

Police discovered two bodies at Reiner's home in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles at 3:40 pm Pacific Time on Sunday. Authorities did not disclose the victims' identities, but other officials confirmed they were Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68.

The couple had been stabbed to death, the report said, citing local media.

About Rob Reiner

Reiner is best remembered for his role as Mike "Meathead" Stivic, the son-in-law and liberal foil to the lead character on the 1970s TV comedy hit "All in the Family."

The role garnered Reiner two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Reiner went on to have a successful Hollywood career as a director, beginning with "This is Spinal Tap," a 1984 mockumentary about a fictional hard rock band. The film was known for its largely improvised script, with Reiner portraying the fictional documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi.

"That was the trick - to make fun of it and at the same time, honour it," Reiner told CBS'“60 Minutes” this year during the promotion of its sequel,“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.”

Reiner directed nearly twenty-four films, including classics like "Stand by Me," a 1986 coming-of-age story about four boys searching for a missing youth's body, and 1989's "When Harry Met Sally...," widely regarded as one of the greatest romantic comedies ever.

Reiner directed the 1987 fairy-tale adventure "The Princess Bride," the 1990 psychological thriller "Misery," and the 1992 military courtroom drama "A Few Good Men."