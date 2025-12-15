Australian security officials have confirmed that the father-son attackers at Sydney's Bondi Beach may have pledged allegiance to ISIS. The attack occurred during a Hanukkah celebration, leaving at least 15 dead and 42 wounded, five critically.

Naveed Akram, 24, was apprehended at the scene and is now under hospital care after being shot by police. His father, Sajid Akram, Pakistani borned, 50, was killed during the confrontation.

The Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) indicated both suspects may have been inspired or directed by ISIS. Authorities discovered a flag resembling the ISIS banner inside their vehicle, raising concerns of extremist planning.

Australian intelligence had previously monitored Naveed Akram following the 2019 arrest of Isaac Al Matari, a senior ISIS operative in Australia. Al Matari was sentenced to seven years for recruiting followers, stockpiling weapons, and planning insurgencies.

Investigators continue to assess whether the attack was orchestrated as part of a wider network or conducted independently by the father-son duo. Authorities are scrutinizing potential links to other extremist cells in Australia.

Security experts warn that radicalized lone-actor attacks remain a persistent threat in urban centers, particularly during crowded public events, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance.

The Australian government has pledged to reinforce counterterrorism measures and expand public awareness programs to prevent future attacks. The nation continues to mourn victims and support survivors of this tragedy.

