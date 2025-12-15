Post Reorganisation Liabilities: Ladakh To Transfer Rs 2,504 Cr To J & K

Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die; Budget Session Concludes

Srinagar- The Lok Sabha on Monday approved the supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2025-26, seeking an additional Rs 41455 crore, of which Rs 2504 crore has been earmarked for the Union Territory of Ladakh to be transferred to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on account of the apportionment of liabilities between the two Union Territories.

As per the supplementary demands for grants, Rs 2504.46 crore has been allocated to Ladakh to meet additional expenditure for transfer to the UT of Jammu & Kashmir on account of apportionment of liabilities between the two UTs.

According to the apportionment of liabilities worked out between J&K and Ladakh UTs, two percent of the total liabilities of the erstwhile state of J&K-Rs 2504.46 crore-were transferred to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Post the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, a three-member committee headed by former Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and comprising retired IAS officer Arun Goyal and retired Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer Giriraj Prasad Gupta, was constituted by the Government of India to work out the distribution of assets and liabilities between the two UTs.

The committee apportioned the assets and liabilities as per Section 84 and Section 85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.