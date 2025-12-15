Erdene Resource Development Corp. (ERD.TO) Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Erdene Resource Development Corp. (ERD) Opens the Market

December 15, 2025 10:28 AM EST | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Peter Akerley, President and CEO, Erdene Resource Development Corporation ("Erdene" or the "Company") (TSX: ERD), joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's 20th anniversary of being listed on Toronto Stock Exchange.



Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a low-cost gold producer, focused on the underexplored and highly prospective Khundii Minerals District in southern Mongolia. The Company achieved its first gold pour at its Bayan Khundii gold mine in September and is now in the ramp-up stage moving towards nameplate capacity. Erdene's vision is the development of a multi-mine, multi-commodity mining company with exploration and technical studies underway, expanding Bayan Khundii, and defining new opportunities at its Dark Horse and Altan Nar gold projects. The Company is also advancing the Zuun Mod project, one of Asia's largest undeveloped molybdenum and copper deposits.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Peter C. Akerley

President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Jenkins

Chief Financial Officer

(902) 423-6419

...

